Search for Blessed Geza Intensifies as Zim Police Ropes in Interpol

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has stepped up efforts to locate ex-Zanu PF official and outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza by seeking help from the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) and regional security agencies.

Geza is accused of undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s authority and inciting public violence, charges that followed his public criticism of the president and the ruling party.

ZRP Steps Up Hunt for Blessed Geza, Ropes in Interpol

Geza, who once sat on Zanu PF’s central committee, was expelled from the party in April after openly accusing Mnangagwa of corruption and economic mismanagement. His removal was framed as a disciplinary measure, but many viewed it as retaliation for his growing dissent.

Despite being kicked out, Geza has not gone quiet. He continues to post video messages on YouTube, calling for Mnangagwa to resign.

In a recent broadcast from an undisclosed location, he praised Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, claiming Chiwenga had ejected controversial businessman Kuda Tagwirei from a Zanu PF meeting.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed to The Independent that Zimbabwe has officially engaged Interpol and regional law enforcement in the search for Geza.

“The police are still looking for Blessed Geza in relation to ongoing criminal investigations. It is correct that the Zimbabwe Republic Police has engaged Interpol and relevant regional police services as investigations into the case continue,” he told the Independent.

Mixed Public Reactions to Interpol Involvement

After Crime Watch Zimbabwe posted the news on X (formerly Twitter) on July 11, the announcement drew a wave of critical and sarcastic reactions. Many Zimbabweans questioned the seriousness of the charges and mocked the idea of using Interpol over what they saw as a political issue.

Here are some of the comments:

@Collen135126:

Surely, can we go to Interpol for such petty issues? Then what are our officers supposed to do? Arresting public drinkers?

@cazawaty:

Insulting the President🤯 ….Interpol? Asi interpol yacho ndemadhokonyonyo? Go and do real work, you embarrassment of a Police force. Shame chaizvo