SEASONED BROADCASTER AMB. FRANK MUTUBILA SPEAKS OUT: “FREEDOM WITHOUT MORALS IS MADNESS”



The FOX Newspaper



Veteran broadcaster Frank Mutubila has broken his silence—and it’s not politics on his mind, it’s principles.



In a powerful and deeply personal statement, Mutubila says Zambia is standing at a moral crossroads. And at the centre of his concern? A young man whose rise to notoriety is being fueled not by ideas—but by insults.



“Freedom of speech is not a license to insult,” Mutubila warns, calling out the toxic culture of vulgarity, online mockery, and character assassination that has crept into public discourse.



“This is not boldness,” he writes. “It’s a breakdown of basic respect.”



He’s not pointing fingers at party colors. Instead, he draws a sharp line between freedom and recklessness, warning that if moral leaders—from politics to the pulpit—don’t stand up now, Zambia risks raising a generation that confuses noise with leadership.



Mutubila also has a message for those taking cheap shots from overseas: “Nothing lasts forever. If you truly believe in your cause, speak your truth here at home.”



No names mentioned. No theatrics. Just a sober warning from a man who’s seen enough to know when a society is slipping.



And to anyone sponsoring that slip? You’re complicit.



#weinformyoudecide | #thefoxzambia