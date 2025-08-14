Second meeting with Putin and Zelenksy is possible – Trump

Trump says that there is a chance of a second meeting with Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, which he says will be “more productive” than the one scheduled for Friday in Alaska.

In the first meeting, “I’m going to find out where we are and what we’re doing,” he says.

Trump adds: “I would like to do it almost immediately, and we’ll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelensky and myself, if they’d like to have me there.”

Trump says he plans to call Zelensky and other European leaders after Friday’s discussions.

Speaking about his call with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump says discussions were “very good”.

“I would rate it a 10, very friendly,” says the US president.