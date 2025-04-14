Second Term Rejection: Just Read the Comments on social media- Michael Zephaniah Phiri

Second Term Rejection: Just Read the Comments on social media



By Michael Zephaniah Phiri



In the world of politics, words can inspire, promises can excite, but ultimately, it’s the lived reality of the people that delivers the final verdict. President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for a second term — couched in hopeful rhetoric about doubling the economy — has been met with a cold, unfiltered response from the very citizens he’s appealing to.





Across social media and online forums, the response to his plea is as direct as it is disheartening. Citizens who once held high hopes for a new dawn under the UPND are now voicing frustration, disappointment, and, increasingly, outright rejection.



In 2021, Hichilema rode a wave of public goodwill into office, promising economic transformation, job creation, and a better standard of living. His campaign painted a picture of prosperity, a sharp contrast to the previous administration. But three and a half years into his term, many Zambians are asking: What changed?





For a large portion of the population, the answer is “very little” — and for some, life has even gotten harder. Prices of essential goods have soared, the cost of living is unbearable for the average citizen, and youth unemployment remains stubbornly high. Electricity shortages and a weakening kwacha have only compounded the situation.



Hichilema’s defenders argue that he inherited a broken economy and needs more time to fix it. But his critics respond that a first term — especially one positioned as a “probation period” — should have shown at least clear signs of turnaround. Instead, the perception is that the president has spent more time managing perceptions abroad than improving lives at home.





A scroll through the comments section under recent posts and news articles about his second term ambitions tells a consistent story: “No more chances,” “We were fooled once,” “He promised heaven and delivered hardship.” These aren’t the voices of political opponents; they’re the voices of disillusioned supporters.



To sum up ,President Hichilema may believe a second term is necessary to realize his economic vision, but the public’s patience is wearing thin. The probation period has ended, and the results are in. While political strategists can spin narratives, they can’t spin suffering. And if online sentiment is any reflection of the broader electorate, a second term is not just uncertain — it’s unlikely.