“SECRET STARLINK SCOOP!” Trump Team Allegedly Smuggled Thousands of Satellite Kits Into Iran!





The latest Wall Street Journal bombshell claims the United States Department of State quietly slipped about 6,000 Starlink satellite internet terminals into Iran amid brutal crackdowns and internet blackouts to help protesters stay connected.





According to U.S. officials cited in the report, this covert move the first direct shipment of the Elon Musk-backed tech into the country was aimed at countering Tehran’s digital blackout during widespread unrest.





The State Department reportedly bought nearly 7,000 of the devices in recent months, most delivered in January, though possession of Starlink equipment is illegal in Iran and punishable by prison.





President Donald Trump was said to be aware of the operation, though it’s unclear who signed off on the plan.