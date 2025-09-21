Security Cluster meets President Chakwera over election results





Reports are coming in that in the wee hours of Sunday, the Top Security and Intel Community met President Dr Lazarus Chakwera at State House with an aim to force a re-run by tampering the results of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s to around 49%, a source has disclosed.





The conspiracy comes after early results from independent media outlets, observers local watchdogs and MEC portal indicate that DPP flagbear Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is projected to be the winner of the election





But the legal community has warned that any move to subvert the will of the people is subject to felony charges which may include treason and insurrection.