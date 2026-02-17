Seeking to Access the Body and Conducting Postmortem: Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha Must Stop These Games- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Seeking to Access the Body and Conducting Postmortem



Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha Must Stop These Games





It has emerged that there have been concerted pressure to retrieve and access the body of the late president, Zambia’s Sixth President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu..





This follows a complaint from the South African pressure group Progressive Forces of South Africa (PFSA), an entity that State House and Mulilo Kabesha have been using as the primary civil activist organization, conducting protests and press conferences, demanding the repatriation of the remains to Zambia and now demanding a postmortem and criminal investigation into the death of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu.





They are relying on interview that was earlier made and attributed to Patriotic Front Secretary General, Rapahel Nakacinda.





The courts in South Africa have restricted access to the body but Kabesha and his surrogates are determined to access the body in whichever way they can.





This is why suspicions are raised about the intentions!



This evil charade must come to an end and dignity, even this late hour must be given to honour the late President.