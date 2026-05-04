Seized Iranian vessel transferred to Pakistan for repatriation – ABC

The Iranian vessel M/V Touska, seized by US forces after attempting to breach a naval blockade, has been transferred to Pakistan for repatriation to Iran along with its crew, a CENTCOM spokesman told ABC News.

The ship was intercepted in April after US forces said it failed to comply with repeated warnings while attempting to pass through restricted waters.

The transfer comes as Donald Trump has announced a new initiative aimed at guiding commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran had condemned the seizure as unlawful and described it as “piracy,” amid already heightened tensions over maritime control in the region.