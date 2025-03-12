Selective Application of Hate Speech Under the UPND Government: A Hypocritical Agenda





By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma





The UPND government has once again exposed itself as a regime of double standards where hate speech laws are weaponized against critics while their own supporters spew the most vile insults with absolute impunity. Under this administration, justice is not blind; it is selective. Hate speech is only a crime when it affects individuals from the Zambezi region, but when opposition figures, particularly former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, are insulted, threatened, and humiliated, the police remain idle.





Arrest Critics, Protect UPND Thugs, Zambia’s New Reality



Just recently, Minister of Youth and Sports Elvis Nkandu shamelessly demanded the arrest of Francis Kapwepwe, also known as #WhyMe, for allegedly insulting President Hakainde Hichilema in a viral video. Yet, where was Nkandu when UPND supporters, cadres, and even senior party officials hurled unprintable insults at former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu? Where was the police when violent threats against him became the norm? This hypocrisy is not just alarming; it is a dangerous abuse of power.





If insulting President Hichilema is wrong, then it is equally wrong for UPND cadres and officials to insult, degrade, and threaten former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Selective justice is injustice.





Zambia Is Now an Animal Farm, Some Are More Equal Than Others



The treatment of former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu under this regime is nothing short of political persecution. Since leaving office, he has been subjected to daily insults, humiliation, and threats, yet the police have not lifted a finger. UPND-aligned individuals continue to use degrading language against him, branding him with the most demeaning terms, and even calling for violence.





Yet, when the same derogatory remarks are issued against President Hichilema, all hell breaks loose. The government, police, and media are quick to react, making it a national issue. Is President Hichilema more Zambian than former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu? If insulting Hichilema is a crime, then why are those who insult former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu protected?





What is good for the goose must be good for the gander. Justice should not be applied selectively.



UPND Youths Issue Death Threats Against Former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Yet Police Remain Silent





In one of the most disgusting displays of lawlessness, UPND youths from North-Western Province openly issued death threats against former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, promising to deal with him violently if he dared to challenge Hichilema. Their threats included:



“We will teach him a lesson that will make him remember the day his mother cried giving birth to him.”





“That idiot should watch his steps.”



Calls for violence, demanding that he be circumcised as a form of humiliation.



Explicit threats of slaughter, promising to kill him if he returns to active politics.





This is not political rhetoric; this is criminal incitement. Yet, the UPND-controlled police force watched silently, doing nothing, because it fits their agenda.



Imagine if opposition youths had issued such threats against Hichilema. Arrests would have been immediate, and the culprits would be facing severe charges. This is why Zambians must wake up to the reality that the rule of law no longer exists under UPND.





The Hypocrisy of UPND’s Hate Speech Crusade



The list of UPND members and cadres who have insulted, mocked, and degraded former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is endless. Yet, not a single one has been arrested. Some of the worst offenders include:





Trevor Mwiinde, UPND Deputy National Youth Chairman – A key player in the hate campaign against former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, using his position to mobilize others.



Chibokolo, a known UPND cadre – Regularly spews vulgarities against former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, yet remains untouchable.





UPND women on Women’s Day – Turned a celebration of women’s achievements into an opportunity to hurl disgraceful insults at former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



UPND youths at the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) – Used former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s presence at the DEC offices to chant derogatory slogans and humiliate him in public.





Yet, the same police force that arrests opposition leaders for merely expressing frustration conveniently ignores these incidents.



Selective Justice Will Destroy Zambia



The bias in handling hate speech cases is not just an embarrassment; it is a threat to democracy. A country where laws are applied selectively is a country headed for disaster. If UPND truly believes in justice, they must:





1. Arrest and prosecute ALL individuals who engage in hate speech, regardless of political affiliation.



2. Stop using the police as a tool to silence critics.



3. Uphold the rule of law fairly and consistently.





Until then, the UPND government stands exposed as a fraudulent regime that only uses hate speech laws as a political weapon.



Zambians must wake up and reject this hypocrisy before it destroys the very foundation of our democracy.





This is not just about former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. If the government can manipulate the law today to silence one leader, they will do it to anyone who stands in their way tomorrow.



Stand up for justice now—or be prepared to live under oppression forever.