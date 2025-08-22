Selective Application of the Law? Kaoma Challenges Justice System



Political commentator Chomba Kaoma has questioned what he describes as the selective application of the law in Zambia, citing several past cases to illustrate what he believes is unequal treatment before the justice system.



Kaoma’s remarks follow public debate over the case involving Maria and her alleged boyfriend, which has attracted strong reactions, including vocal support from media personality Simon Mwewa Chitambala.





“Let us be logical,” Kaoma said. “I have a few questions for my elder brother Simon Mwewa Chitambala after reading his bias support for Maria.”





Kaoma compared Maria’s situation with previous high-profile cases:



Mumbi Phiri: “Did Madam Mumbi Phiri participate in the murdering of the late UPND member in Sesheke, or did she just say that she witnessed the whole scenario? What charge was she given?” he asked.





Davies Chama: “Hon. Davies Chama’s driver discharged a firearm in self-defense when they were attacked by UPND cadres during a by-election in Western Province. Today the man is in jail for attempted murder. Was he not the one who fired the gun?” Kaoma pressed.





Chitotela & Chilangwa: Kaoma further pointed to the imprisonment of Ronald Chitotela and Nickson Chilangwa. “They are serving jail terms on crimes committed by their supporters. Did either of them physically participate in the torching of the UPND vehicle or in beating up UPND cadres?”





According to Kaoma, these examples reveal inconsistencies in the way justice is delivered.





“We don’t hate Maria or her said boyfriend,” he said. “All we want is justice to prevail the same way we have seen others go to jail for basically being part of a crime. The pendulum must swing both ways.”



©️ KUMWESU | August 22, 2025