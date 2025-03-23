Selena Gomez disses Justin Bieber on new album

Selena Gomez appears to have taken aim at her past relationship with Justin Bieber in her latest album, I Said I Love You First, which was released on Friday, March 21.

Fans are buzzing about the song How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten, where the 32-year-old pop star sings lyrics that some believe are directed at Bieber.

“You’re so embarrassing / Go cry when no one’s watchin’ / I can’t imagine it / How does it feel to be forgotten?” Gomez sings on the track, leading to widespread speculation about its meaning. Bieber, 31, has publicly displayed emotional moments on social media in the past, further fueling theories that he is the subject of the song.

Gomez and Bieber had a high-profile relationship that began in 2010 and saw multiple breakups before they parted ways for good in early 2018. Later that same year, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber. Their tumultuous history has long been the subject of fan discussions, and Gomez’s latest lyrics appear to revisit that past.

Another track from the album, Don’t Wanna Cry, has also drawn attention for its seemingly pointed lyrics. Gomez sings, “Left the door wide open for the whole wide world to see you / Then you kiss her right in front of me like I’m not even there.” The words hint at public heartbreak, which some listeners believe refers to Bieber’s relationship with Hailey Bieber.

Additionally, Younger and Hotter Than Me contains lyrics that reference youthful naivety: “Begging for more / X on my hand drawn in Sharpie / Now I use my own ID.” Genius.com suggests that the “X” could symbolize underage clubbing, a possible allusion to the early days of her relationship with Bieber when she was 18 and he was 16.

Despite fan theories, there has been no official confirmation that these songs are about Bieber. Page Six reached out to Gomez’s representatives for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Gomez has, however, addressed speculation indirectly. In a Spotify interview, she stated, “The whole album isn’t just about my life,” adding that some songs reflect both her and fiancé Benny Blanco’s past experiences. Blanco, who produced the album, has been dating Gomez for over a year, and the couple announced their engagement in December 2024.

While some fans believe the album offers insight into Gomez’s past with Bieber, others argue that it is a reflection of personal growth and moving forward. Gomez emphasized that her music is open to interpretation, stating, “It’s up for whatever people want, but to me, it was about both of our pasts and our history and also just inspired by friends and relationships.”

With I Said I Love You First, Gomez continues to navigate the intersection of music and personal history, leaving fans to decode the true meanings behind her lyrics.