Selena Gomez Faces Backlash After Kissing Benny Blanco’s Foot on Podcast



Singer and actress Selena Gomez has come under heavy criticism online following an unexpected display of affection toward her husband, music producer Benny Blanco, during an episode of his podcast, Friends Keep Secrets.





Gomez appeared as a guest on the show and surprised listeners with a spontaneous gesture that quickly went viral. Nearly an hour into the episode, while seated on the floor, she leaned forward and kissed Blanco’s toes as his foot rested on a coffee table. The moment amused Blanco, who had previously stirred reactions by showing his unclean feet during the podcast’s debut episode.





Responding to the gesture, Blanco expressed his delight, saying, “I liked it,” Blanco said of his wife’s gesture. “It made me feel better. I love you so much.”





During the discussion, Dave Burd, popularly known as Lil Dicky, along with his wife Kristin Batalucco, remarked that Blanco often struggles to hide his affection for Gomez in public. Blanco admitted, “I try with every bone in my body not to be googly-eyed with her. “I want to kiss her and jump her bones all the time, so to watch her just kiss my toe just really made my day.”





However, the clip did not sit well with many social media users, who criticised the act and questioned Gomez’s behaviour.





Blanco later addressed the controversy during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Defending himself humorously, he said, “Okay, first of all, it’s the facility’s fault, not mine!” He added while showing his foot to the audience, “The floors are… I have great feet.” Encouraging a closer look, he joked, “Someone zoom in on my foot,” before adding, ”’Look at that!” After revealing the sole of his foot, he continued playfully, “Look at that clean foot. Look at that. Are you kidding me?”





Despite his attempt to lighten the mood, online debate persisted. Blanco has previously drawn attention for controversial antics on the podcast, including filming himself passing gas into a microphone during the pilot episode. In the widely circulated clip, he said, “See if you guys can pick this up.” After the act, he commented, “That was just a little one,” while Batalucco added, “It was a little squeak.”





The incident has kept Gomez trending across platforms, with fans divided over whether the affectionate display was harmless fun or inappropriate.





In a separate development previously reported, Gomez revealed that she may be unable to carry a pregnancy due to medical complications. She explained that attempting to do so could endanger both her life and that of a child, noting that she has come to terms with exploring options such as surrogacy or adoption in the future.



Watch the X video below:



https://www.instagram.com/reel/DVdYq0yjbxf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==