Selena Gomez opens up about skin condition that causes her ‘moustache’

Selena Gomez has rubbished rumours about her having a ‘moustache’ after revealing she was asked about her ‘shaving’ routine.

The former Disney star, 33, laughed off speculation that she’s sporting facial hair in a social media post shared on Tuesday (16 December).

She took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight in the hopes that people will stop splitting hairs over her alleged tash.

Gomez, who got hitched to music producer Benny Blanco in September, is well known for hopping online to clear the air when rumours are flying around about her.

So, when someone boldly asked her about how she keeps on top of her supposed ‘moustache’, the Only Murders in the Buildings actress decided to let fans know what the craic actually is.

In the short clip shared earlier this week, Gomez said: “Someone made me laugh because they asked me, ‘How do you shave your moustache?’

“I totally get it,” she said while stifling a giggle. “I actually have melasma you guys, and a pimple. It’s from the sun.

“So y’all have to obviously wear sunscreen and be careful. It’s actually not [a moustache]…it’s my melasma. I take care of it and treat it, but yeah, it’s there, that’s me.”

Although a lot of women would hit the roof if they were asked such a question, Gomez was a great sport about the whole thing.

People have been praising the star for seeing the funny side of the remark, while dually raising awareness of the common skin condition.

Taking to X, one person said: “The way she handles this with humour and honesty. So refreshing to see a celebrity normalise skin concerns and educate people instead of hiding it.”

Another added: “Love Selena for clapping back with a smile and using it as a chance to raise awareness about sun protection! You’re a queen, Selena.”

While a third chimed in: “The most authentic celebrity of all time.”

What is Melasma and who can get it?

So, what is the skin condition that apparently left a lot of people presuming Gomez had a moustache?

Known as melasma or ‘chloasma’, it causes brown or greyish patches of pigmentation to appear on the skin of sufferers and it most commonly shows up on the face.

According to the British Skin Foundation (BSK), it usually impacts women rather than men and it can be particularly prominent during pregnancy, as up to 50 percent of mums-to-be end up with it.

It explains: “Melasma is more common in people of colour and those who tan very quickly, but can occur in anyone.

“It is not an infection; therefore, it is not contagious, and it is not due to an allergy. It is not cancerous and will not develop into skin cancer.”

The skin condition becomes more apparent in the summer for a lot of folks, while the appearance of it can ‘improve’ in the winter due to the reduction in sun exposure.

“The exact cause is not known, but it is thought to be due to pigment-producing cells in the skin (melanocytes) producing too much pigment (melanin),” the BSK goes on to explain.

“Several factors can contribute to developing melasma, including pregnancy and using hormonal drugs such as birth control pills and hormone replacement.

“Rarely, other medical problems that affect hormones (such as thyroid problems) may cause melasma, as well as some other medications, such as anti-epileptics.

“Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun and the use of sunbeds or phototherapy can trigger melasma or make it worse. High energy visible (blue) light may also contribute to melasma.”

The ‘I Love You Like A Love Song’ hitmaker already takes extra care when it comes to protecting her skin due to her being diagnosed with Lupus in 2013, which left her needing a kidney transplant.

People with the autoimmune disease experience increased sensitivity to UV, so experts urge sufferers to use sun cream with the highest SPF possible.

Gomez has also candidly told fans about her other health struggles over the years too – including her bipolar diagnosis and finding out she has a bowel condition known as SIBO, which stands for small intestine bacterial overgrowth.