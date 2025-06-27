Selena Gomez reveals her childhood crush was rapper Ice Cube

Selena Gomez has revealed her childhood crush was none other than rap legend Ice Cube, a surprising confession that’s making waves online.

The pop star and actress shared the unexpected tidbit during an appearance on GOAT Talk with Karol G for Complex, where she bypassed the usual teen heartthrobs in favor of the N.W.A. icon.

Gomez, now 31, admitted the crush started when she was just five years old, calling it “kind of weird” in hindsight. She explained that her young mind believed Ice Cube would “protect her,” a reflection of the rapper’s tough image during his early solo career.

While her taste in men has evolved, Gomez’s current relationship is no less headline-worthy. She’s engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, with the couple confirming their engagement in December 2024. The pair are now preparing for their wedding.