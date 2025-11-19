SELL-OUT LEADERS ARE PUTTING SA IN DANGER!



Vice Admiral Lobese Explodes Over Plot to Hand Oceans to Foreign Company





South Africa’s top naval commander has unleashed an extraordinary broadside against what he calls “unpatriotic sellouts” in government who he says are quietly trying to weaken the country’s defences and open the door to foreign control of SA’s waters.





Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, Chief of the South African Navy, warned that certain officials are “turning a blind eye to maritime crime” and starving the Navy and SANDF of vital resources in a bid to justify bringing in outside forces.





He revealed that some departments have even attempted to invite a foreign company to patrol South Africa’s coastline — a move the Navy flatly rejected as “unpatriotic” and dangerous.





Lobese questioned whether those pushing for chronic underfunding are being influenced by drug cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers, accusing them of paving the way for the privatization of the nation’s defence.





If the Navy’s duties fall into private hands, he warned, taxpayers will ultimately foot the bill: “The same government claiming to have no money will suddenly find billions for private security.”