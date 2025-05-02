Senanga District Celebrates Labour Day with Honour and Pride

101 Workers Recognized for Outstanding Service



Senanga District proudly joined the rest of the world in commemorating Labour Day under the inspiring theme, “Shaping Zambia’s Future of Work through Homegrown Solutions for Inclusive Economic Growth.”



The colourful event took place at Senanga Boarding Secondary School and was graced by the District Commissioner, Ms. Zitah Sipalo, who officiated the celebrations.



A key highlight of the day was the prestigious award ceremony, where 101 dedicated individuals from various institutions across the district were recognized for their exceptional achievements and invaluable contributions to the workforce.



The commemoration not only celebrated the hard work and dedication of the district’s workers but also echoed the national call for innovative, homegrown solutions that will drive Zambia’s inclusive economic growth.



© Wagon Media