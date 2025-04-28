SENANGA DISTRICT SET TO SHOWCASE CLIMATE – RESILIENT AGRICULTURE AT 2025 AT AGRICULTURAL AND COMMERCIAL SHOW



Senanga, Western Province



Senanga District is gearing up for its much-anticipated District Agricultural and Commercial Show, scheduled for 6–7 June at Senanga Day Centre School. Under the theme “Adapting to Climate Change,” this year’s event aims to spotlight how local farmers are innovating and strengthening their practices to withstand the challenges posed by a changing climate.



Ahead of the main show, a Block Show will take place on 16–17 May, bringing together six agricultural camps — Mwanamwalye, Mutwa, Kakenge, Sikumbi, and Mumbula — to highlight success stories in sustainable farming, climate-smart technologies, and resilient crop production.



Following a season of good rainfall and the promise of a bumper harvest, participation is expected to reach record levels. Farmers will showcase climate-resilient crops, conservation farming methods, irrigation innovations, and other adaptive practices that help safeguard livelihoods against erratic weather patterns.



Organizers say the show will offer more than just exhibitions; it will be a hub for learning, knowledge exchange, and empowerment. Workshops and demonstrations will focus on techniques that help farmers adapt to droughts, floods, and other climate-related impacts — ensuring food security and promoting sustainable development in Senanga.



“The theme is very timely,” said one of the organizers. “Our farmers are on the frontlines of climate change. This show is about celebrating their resilience and encouraging the spread of farming methods that protect both the people and the environment.”



The Senanga District Agricultural and Commercial Show continues to be a cornerstone event, bringing together farmers, agribusinesses, community members, and stakeholders in a shared mission of building a stronger, more climate-resilient agricultural sector.