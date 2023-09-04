Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell Freezes During Press Conference For Second Time In Weeks

The 81-year-old appeared to freeze before being asked if he had heard the question. Aides said the senator had felt light-headed before the event.

The US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for more than 30 seconds during a public appearance, weeks after a similar incident sparked concern for his health.

When asked if he would run for re-election on Wednesday, the 81-year-old Kentucky Republican stopped and stared, before being asked: “Did you hear the question, senator?”

Mr McConnell continued to be unresponsive before coming round and briefly responding to another question.

It comes after the senator froze mid-sentence and stared vacantly for about 20 seconds during a press conference in July.

After refocusing, Mr McConnell brushed off a question he was asked about former President Donald Trump – another that had to be repeated to him – and left the conference.

A spokesperson for the senator said that he had “felt momentarily light-headed” before the conference in Kentucky, and he will be consulting a doctor prior to the next public event.

Pressure Builds On Mcconnell To Resign

Repeated demonstrations of Mitch McConnell’s apparent ill-health have increased calls for him to resign – even from members of his own party.

Normally, if a senator steps down or dies, a state’s governor chooses a successor until their term ends or a special election can take place.

That would open the door to Kentucky’s governor, Andy Beshear, appointing a democrat like himself.

But the Republican legislature there have made it illegal for McConnell to be replaced by a non-Republican.

Senate Bill 228 states that the governor of Kentucky must choose someone of the same political party as the outgoing senator when temporarily filling their vacant seat.

Mr Beshear tried to veto the bill back in 2021 but his veto was overruled.

This means that if Mr McConnell were to resign, the number of Republican senators would not change – they would just have to elect a new minority leader.

Last month, Mr McConnell froze after approaching the podium for his weekly press conference and speaking about the annual defence funding bill, he appeared to lose his train of thought and trailing off with a drawn-out “uh”.

Questions were being asked about the state of Mr McConnell’s health after his speech has become more halting and his walk slower than usual.

A similar incident occurred in July. He has been seen using a wheelchair on his commutes to and from Kentucky

In March, Mr McConnell did not return to the Senate for six weeks after suffering from concussion and a broken rib after falling and hitting his head at an event.

He also needed surgery after a separate incident when he fell in his home and fractured his shoulder.

As a child, Mr McConnell had polio, and he has long acknowledged some difficulty as an adult in climbing stairs.

First elected to the Senate in 1984, and as Republican leader since 2007, Mr McConnell’s current term runs until 2026.

