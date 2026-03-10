BREAKING: Senator Richard Blumenthal emerges ashen-faced from an Iran War briefing and reveals that he has never been so “angry” in his entire 15 career year in the Senate.





And the details are jaw-dropping…



“I emerge from this briefing as dissatisfied and angry, frankly, as I have from any past briefing in my 15 years in the Senate,” he told reporters. “I am left with more questions than answers, especially about the cost of the war. However, my questions have been unanswered, and I will demand answers because the American people deserve to know.”





According to The Washington Post, the United States burned through a staggering $5.6 billion in munitions in just the first two days of the illegal war. This is the same administration that insists that we don’t have money for healthcare or social services.





“And I guess I am most concerned about the threat to American lives of potentially deploying our sons and daughters on the ground in Iran,” Blumenthal continued. “We seem to be on a path toward deploying American troops on the ground in Iran to accomplish any of the potential objectives here. And there is also, as disturbingly as anything else, the specter of active Russian aid to Iran, putting in danger American lives.”





“Literally, Russia seems to be aiding our enemy actively and intensively with intelligence and perhaps with other means. And China also may be assisting Iran,” he continued.





“So the American people deserve to know much more than this administration has told them about the cost of the war, the danger to our sons and daughters in uniform, and the potential for further escalation and widening of this war, a war of choice made by this president, not chosen by the American people, with potentially huge consequences to American lives,” the senator added.





That “war of choice” bit is particularly crucial. Trump launched this deadly, evil war on behalf of Israel despite Iran posing no immediate threat to the people of the United States. He’s slaughtering men, women, and children and can’t even articulate a coherent strategic goal. Meanwhile, he never bothered to get Congressional approval for the war as demanded by the Constitution and he’s rapidly burning through our tax dollars.





The mere suggestion that we would put boots on the ground in Iran should horrify every American. In addition to being a morally reprehensible action, it would result in the greatest military disaster in U.S. history. Iran has a population of 93 million people, it’s four times larger than Iraq and it’s all mountains. Our brave soldiers would be walking into a slaughterhouse.- Occupy Democrats