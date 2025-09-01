Senegal and France are making efforts to rebuild relations through talks amid historical grievances.





France recently shut down its last military base in Senegal, marking the end of a 65-year presence.





Senegal seeks recognition of colonial-era atrocities and cooperation in economic partnerships.





The discussions aim to address joint priorities in sustainable development, education, and health.





According to Oga Emma of France; we have lost Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso due to our human imperfections, we are ready to make amends with Senegal