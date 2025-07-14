Senegal bans UN and Netherlands from holding LGBTQ events in the country

Senegalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and African Integration have issued a statement prohibiting a specific LGBTQ-themed event in Dakar, organized by the United Nations and the Dutch embassy.

The event, which included a screening of the documentary MIWA (We Are Here) focusing on LBTQI women and trans men in West Africa, was canceled after the government warned of “repercussions” for organizers and participants, citing opposition to the “promotion of the LGBTQI phenomenon.”

The ministry emphasized that activities by diplomatic missions, international organizations, and NGOs must comply with Senegal’s laws and cultural values, which include criminalizing same-sex relations under Article 319 of the penal code, with penalties of up to five years in prison for “acts against nature” with someone of the same sex.

The controversy was sparked by MP Guy Marius Sagna, who denounced the event as an attempt to impose foreign values and called for its immediate prohibition.

His alert, amplified by influential figures like Imam Ahmadou Makhtar Kanté, led to significant public and social media backlash, prompting the government’s swift response.

While a 2022 proposal to strengthen anti-LGBTQ laws was rejected by lawmakers as redundant, Senegal’s existing legal framework and societal attitudes remain hostile to LGBTQ rights, with the government reserving the right to take “appropriate measures” against similar events.

This incident reflects broader regional trends in West Africa, where conservative values and anti-gay laws prevail in many countries.