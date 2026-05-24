Senegal did not vote for compromise. Senegal voted for liberation.



The people rallied behind the Pastef vision because they were tired of corruption, tired of foreign control, tired of leaders who kneel before Paris while their own people suffer. They voted for accountability, justice for those killed during the struggle, economic sovereignty, political independence and a complete break from neo-colonial chains.





Now President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has dismissed Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and dissolved the government, exposing deep cracks within the revolutionary promise that inspired millions across Africa.





One thing is becoming clear: Sonko refused to betray the people. He refused to abandon the promises made during the campaign. He refused to bow to the IMF agenda, French influence and Western pressure that has kept African nations economically enslaved for decades.





This is exactly why the system fears Ousmane Sonko.



Sonko represents a dangerous idea to the West, an African leader who cannot be bought, controlled, silenced, or intimidated. A Pan-Africanist who speaks openly against French domination in Africa. A man who believes Senegal’s wealth must benefit Senegalese people, not foreign interests and multinational corporations.





While the Sahel nations are chasing French troops and reclaiming their sovereignty, there are still forces within Africa trying to preserve the same colonial structures under modern packaging called “partnerships” and “development.”





Africa must wake up.



France never “developed” Africa. France developed France THROUGH Africa.



The CFA Franc system, foreign military influence, IMF prescriptions, debt traps, resource exploitation and puppet politics were never designed to free Africans. They were designed to maintain control while Africans remain poor on resource-rich land.





This is why Sonko has massive support among the youth, the conscious Africans and Pan-Africanists across the continent. Because people are no longer afraid to say the truth openly.





The battle in Senegal is no longer just political. It is ideological.

It is the battle between sovereignty and submission. Between Pan-Africanism and neo-colonialism. Between leaders chosen by the people and leaders approved by foreign powers.





Africa is changing. The youth are watching everything and no amount of pressure from Paris, Washington or the IMF will stop a generation that has already awakened.

By Zackie Messenjah