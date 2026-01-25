Senegal 🇸🇳 PM to Visit Morocco 🇲🇦 Over Detained Fans After AFCON Final



Senegal’s Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko, will travel to Morocco on Monday following the detention of Senegalese football fans after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.





Moroccan authorities are currently holding 18 Senegalese supporters on hooliganism charges after Senegal’s 1–0 victory on January 18. Their court hearing has been postponed to January 29.





Sonko’s visit is part of planned diplomatic talks between Senegal and Morocco and will also include a Moroccan–Senegalese economic forum, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.





Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has expressed regret over the incidents, while Prime Minister Sonko has urged calm and called for a peaceful resolution.