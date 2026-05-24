SENEGALESE PREMIER FIRED FOR HELPING MALI



Ousmane Sonko did what any true African leader should do. He ordered air support to help our brothers in Mali fight terrorists. But what did President Bassirou Diomaye Faye do? He fired him. Faye claims Sonko exceeded his powers.





This is the tragedy of African politics today. We talk big about African unity during campaigns, but the moment a leader takes real action to defend a neighbor, the system panics. Our leaders are still bowing to old colonial masters who profit from our divisions. They prefer protocols and borders drawn by Europeans over the lives of African soldiers.





How can we defeat terrorism when our leaders are afraid of their own shadows? Are we running independent nations or just managing neo-colonial provinces?





Sonko chose the continent over bureaucracy. Faye chose the old script. If we do not stand up against this puppet mentality, Africa will remain divided and weak while foreign powers loot our resources.