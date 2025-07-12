Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Senegalese Prime Minister Sonko criticises President Faye





I saw Levy Mwanawasa become his own man and proceeded to persecute Frederick Chiluba who had nominated him, appointed him and campaigned for him.





The similar case of Felix Tshisekedi and Joseph Kabila..



Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has publicly criticized President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, marking a rare instance of open dissent within the country’s top leadership.





Speaking at a Pastef party meeting, Sonko accused the president of lacking authority and failing to defend him amid public attacks. He claimed that the presidency is not doing enough to support government reforms and expressed frustration over limited power to govern effectively.





Sonko, who had designated Faye as the party’s presidential candidate in 2024 after his own legal disqualification, now appears to question the leadership dynamics. “I am calling on President Faye to assume his responsibilities—this laissez-faire cannot continue,” Sonko said