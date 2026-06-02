SENEGAL’S GOVERNMENT IS FALLING APART — HERE’S WHAT’S HAPPENING

President Faye sacked his own Prime Minister Sonko on May 22nd. The two men then sat down face to face on Monday to talk. But guess what? They couldn’t agree. Sonko walked out and announced — Pastef wants NOTHING to do with the new government. The alliance that brought them to power is BROKEN. 💔

But Sonko is not finished. Parliament just voted him in as their Speaker — 132 out of 165 lawmakers chose him. That means Sonko controls the lawmakers while Faye controls the presidency. Two men. One country. Two different directions. ⚡

Meanwhile, Senegal owes MORE money than it earns in a whole year. The IMF froze $1.8 billion in loans after finding out the old government was LYING about the country’s real debt. Now ordinary Senegalese people are suffering while their leaders fight for position. 😤