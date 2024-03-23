SENIOR BRE INDUNA INETE PUT TO REST.

22nd March, 2024

LIMULUNGA- Senior Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Induna Inete has been put to rest.

Mr Mwangelwa Akapelwa Silumbu was laid to rest at Silumbu Family Cemetery behind Mukola School.

And UPND Secretary General Mr Batuke Imenda was today among hundreds of mourners who attended the burial of the the Inete.

Mr Mwangelwa died on Sunday night at his house in Limulunga Royal village after been shot at his house by unknown People.

The burial was attended by Electoral Commission Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mike Mposha, Deputy Secretary to the cabinet, Dr Oliver Kalabo, UPND Deputy Secretary General, Getrude Imenda, Western Province Minister, Kapelwa Mbangweta, UPND National Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso, State House legal Advisor, Christopher Mundia, Zambia Correctional Services Deputy Chairperson, Sibote Sibote, Former Minister of Western Province, Richard Mwapela, UPND National Trustee, Patricia Nawa, Prince Nkomeshya and other Several Government and Party Officials.

Induna Inete was the one heading SAA KUTA in Mongu District where appeals from all Chiefdoms in Mongu and Limulunga districts are determined.

There is two Court system both at Lealui and Limulunga Palaces. Induna Inete presides over SAA KUTA (Court) while the Ngambela Presides over SIKALO KUTA where appeals from all District traditional Courts (Mileneñi) are determined. SIKALO KUTA is the appellate and final traditional Court in Western Province

When both SIKALO and SAA KUTA meet to discuss traditional matters of Western Province, this is what is referred to as KUTA ya MBOO.

The Powers or status of Induna Inete is equivalent to that of the Ngambelas of District traditional Courts such as Lyashimba of Mwandi Palace in Mwandi, Imangambwa of Naliele Palace in Kaoma, Yutanga of Namayula Palace in Lukulu, Muleta of Libonda in Kalabo and Mutundwalo of Kaunga-mashi Palace in Shangombo. However, the status of Induna Inete is unique since Mongu district has no chief for the District and he is presumed to be acting as chief for Mongu but he is just an Induna from the commoners.

Furthermore, he is closer to the Ngambela and the Litunga.

