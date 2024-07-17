SENIOR CHIEF AKASHAMBATWA MBIKUSITA LEWANIKA INCUBATES AND BABY SIT BAROTSELAND NATIONALIST YOUTH ALLIANCE



….. Barotseland Nationalists pledges to defend the Litungaship at all cost



By Barotseland Watchdog Cultural Reporter



After the arrest of the Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance, everyone was happy and some disappointed that the Barotseland Royal Arm of the governance system (BRE) had ignored and disassociated itself from them security wing of the Litunga.



However, a shock has occurred when the royal arm, represented by UPA Ngoma Senior Chief Akashambatwa Mbikusita, rose to show love and care to the Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance.



On the 10th of July,2024 Senior Chief Akashambatwa Mbikusita of Upa Ngoma had a secret meeting with Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance on Friday where he pampered and incubated them in his royal arm love leaving them intoxicated and staggering with love.



In a covert meeting with the Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance on Friday, Senior Chief Akashambatwa Mbikusita of Upa Ngoma lavished them with with extravagant words leaving them overcome Hakainde Hichilema’ memories and emotions.



As the Senior Chief was talking, Barotseland Nationalists were in bucket of tears of joy and love.



“The Litunga prays for you. I also pray for you to overcome all the challenges you are going through. Our silence means a lot. We love you and royal ears and eyes are placed on each one of you” Senior Chief Akashambatwa pampered vocal Youths.



And the Internal and Protocal leader Boris Muziba narrated how Police arrested them and made them to spend nights without eating.



Among the notable Barotseland Nationalists Youth Alliance who had a secret meeting with Senior Chief Akashambatwa which lasted for 9hours in Kaoma were Boris Muziba, Munyinda Munukayumbwa, Wamui Mushokabanji, and many more.



President Hakainde Hichilema forced Police officers from Lusaka to arrest Litunga’ s security who are also Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance.



The youths were arrested and detained at Mongu Central Police in cold and unbearable cells for over six days.



The pictures: Senior Chief Akashambatwa Mbikusita and Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance in a meeting in Kaoma.