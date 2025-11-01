Senior Chief Mwamba of the Bemba people has denounced the constitutional amendment process , citing many lacunas.
The Traditional leader has explained that the process is rushed.
He charges that the proposed amendments do not serve the interest of the zambians.
Senior Chief Mwamba further said the exercise to get submissions in the Northern Province was not properly done.
He said the process was done without prio sensitization and publicity.
The Traditional leader has noted that he is not in support of the process.
He stressed that there is no need to change the constitution and urged Government to concentrate on addressing the pressing economic and social problems the country is currently facing.
Senior Chief Mwamba was speaking today during the Funsani Regional Discussion held at Sinamu Lodge.
This week the Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendments has been receiving submissions from the public in Northern Province.
Credit: Radio Mano 89.3FM
This is the job of the chiefs. To reject ill intentions of any government of the day. The chiefs in Eastern, Northern, copperbelt, Lusaka, central, muchinga, luapula and North Western will reject this constitutional amendment. They all know it belongs in a pit latrine. LAZ, NGOs, and all Churches, except SDA have already rejected it. Why does Hakainde like forcing things? Fyonse yena kupatikisha. Ulunkonena too much this chap. Awe, we have never ever seen such a troubled soul before, and after next year, we will never see it again. Thank God for that.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
In Democracy, we don’t work with 100% in any issue, we work with two third majority. There is no subject in this world that people will support 100%, never, but as long as the majority support it, then the mandate is given. Even in his Chiefdom, not all the subjects like him, there are some things they don’t like about him and it’s normal, that’s how life is. As long as many Chiefs have accepted and participated, there is no harm even if the few reject it.