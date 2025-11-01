Senior Chief Mwamba of the Bemba people has denounced the constitutional amendment process , citing many lacunas.

The Traditional leader has explained that the process is rushed.



He charges that the proposed amendments do not serve the interest of the zambians.

Senior Chief Mwamba further said the exercise to get submissions in the Northern Province was not properly done.



He said the process was done without prio sensitization and publicity.

The Traditional leader has noted that he is not in support of the process.



He stressed that there is no need to change the constitution and urged Government to concentrate on addressing the pressing economic and social problems the country is currently facing.



Senior Chief Mwamba was speaking today during the Funsani Regional Discussion held at Sinamu Lodge.



This week the Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendments has been receiving submissions from the public in Northern Province.



Credit: Radio Mano 89.3FM