Breaking News : Senior Iranian Defense Official Taunts U.S. Troops “Come Closer” After Two Decades of Asymmetric Warfare Training

In a provocative post on X late Tuesday, Admiral Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the Supreme Leader’s representative in Iran’s Defense Council, issued a direct challenge to American forces.

“For years, we have been expecting the Americans to enter specified points, and for more than two decades, we have been training for this moment with the strategy of Asymmetric Warfare,” Ahmadian wrote. “Now, we have only one message for the American soldiers: come closer.”

The statement underscores Iran’s long-standing military doctrine of asymmetric warfare relying on guerrilla tactics, proxies, missiles, and traps designed specifically to counter a superior conventional force like the United States.

This comes amid heightened regional tensions and reported discussions in Washington about potential U.S. troop deployments to the Middle East.

Source: Official post by Admiral Ali Akbar Ahmadian on X (March 24, 2026), first reported by Iran’s state-run Mehr News Agency and widely confirmed by international outlets including PressTV, Moneycontrol, The Mirror, Al Mayadeen, and others.