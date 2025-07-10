Senior SAPS officer’s ANC trip allegedly paid for by Matlala



Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, a controversial businessman, allegedly sponsored Colonel Smanga Simelane, a senior Crime Intelligence officer, and five others to attend the ANC’s January 8 celebrations in Cape Town earlier this year, according to News24’s “9 Lives” investigation.



The report alleges Matlala used his wealth to bankroll political activities, raising fresh concerns about corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS).





News24 cites evidence including WhatsApp messages between Matlala and Brown Mogotsi, an alleged associate of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, and a R111,000 payment from Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tswane District, to Gothle Specialist, linked to Mogotsi.





The funds reportedly covered travel and gala dinner expenses for the ANC event.



While KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has accused Matlala of using his wealth to influence high-ranking officials, the specific claim about the Cape Town trip originates from News24’s findings.





Matlala, previously tied to a R360-million SAPS tender cancelled amid fraud allegations, and Mchunu have denied any wrongdoing.





The ongoing investigation continues to spotlight allegations of political interference within SAPS.