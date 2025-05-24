SENSIO BANDA CALLS FOR CREDIBLE AND DISCIPLINED OPPOSITION



Lusaka… Saturday May 24, 2025 — Former Kasenengwa Member of Parliament Sensio Banda has called for unity and maturity within Zambia’s opposition, warning that internal divisions and ego-driven leadership are undermining the country’s democratic progress.





In a statement, Banda expressed deep concern over a shrinking democratic space under the current UPND administration.



He stated that the ruling party continues to suppress dissent, while institutions designed to safeguard democracy appear increasingly compromised.





Hon Banda stated that in such a critical political climate, the opposition’s role should be to provide credible alternatives and hold the government accountable.



However, he lamented that egotistical power struggles and factionalism were threatening this responsibility.





The emergence of the United Opposition Front, led by Ambassador George Chulumanda and Muhabi Lungu, has sparked public debate, Banda noted.





He cited allegations by Tonse Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo, who claimed that the Front seeks to oust Edgar Lungu as chairperson and implement a rotational leadership model.





However, Banda reported that United Front supporters denied any personality-driven motives.



Instead, they emphasized their aim to establish a disciplined and inclusive opposition force focused on the 2026 general elections.





He warned that certain figures within the opposition were deliberately sowing division and infighting, accusing them of acting as agents of disruption.





“Wherever they appear, confusion follows,” he said, adding that such individuals only serve to benefit the ruling party by delaying progress and destabilizing serious opposition efforts.





Hon Banda urged opposition leaders to reject personalities driven by ego, vendettas, and political immaturity.



He stressed that Zambia faces serious socio-economic challenges—including economic hardship, rising unemployment, and weakened institutions—that require a visionary and principled opposition.





“The opposition must move beyond drama and focus on national priorities,” he said. “Zambia does not need an opposition that simply complains. It needs one that leads.”





He called on leaders to show humility, collaborate, and commit to building a political future rooted in integrity and public service.





According to Banda, ignoring those who thrive on chaos is a sign of strength, not weakness.



Concluding his statement, Banda challenged opposition leaders to rise above petty rivalries and assume their responsibility with seriousness.





“Your mandate is not a privilege but a responsibility,” he said. “The nation’s future depends on your ability to build a united front.”





He stressed that Zambia’s advancement demands a united opposition—not just as an option, but as an urgent national necessity.