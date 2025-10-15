Senzo Mchunu to share his side of the story tomorrow before the Ad Hoc Committee



Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is expected to testify before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee tommorow, Thursday and Friday, where he will finally present his side of the story following the explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July.





The committee, which is probing Mkhwanazi’s claims of political interference and corruption within the police, took a one-day break today, Wednesday after it concluded testimony from Lt Gen Shadrack Sibiya in the early hours of the morning.





Mchunu was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa shortly after Mkhwanazi’s July press briefing, where the commissioner accused him of disbanding the Political Killings Task Team and meddling in key investigations. The minister has denied all wrongdoing, calling the claims “baseless and damaging.”





His upcoming appearance is expected to be one of the most crucial in the inquiry, as he will have the opportunity to respond under oath to allegations that have shaken the leadership of the South African Police Service. The committee is expected to wrap up its hearings by the end of October.