Senzo Meyiwa Family Backs Nationwide Shutdown Over Justice Concerns

Supporters of late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa are mobilising for a nationwide shutdown in a renewed push for justice, amid rising frustration over the handling of his murder case.

The planned action, scheduled for May 19, is expected to draw participation from across South Africa as organisers seek to amplify concerns about the ongoing trial

Family Endorses Shutdown

The Meyiwa family has given its full support to the proposed protest, signalling growing dissatisfaction with the direction of legal proceedings currently underway at the North Gauteng High Court

Organisers recently met the family at their home in Umlazi, south of Durban, where they secured approval for the nationwide demonstration. The family reportedly welcomed the continued public interest in the case.

Allegations of Evidence Tampering

Central to the planned shutdown are claims that key evidence in the case may have been manipulated.

Organiser Hurbert Maphumulo alleged that irregularities were observed following the arrest of one of the accused, claiming that mobile phones confiscated by police were later used in different locations.

“That is clear evidence that the police were fabricating evidence,” Maphumulo said.

He also raised concerns about witness statements, particularly involving an individual who allegedly disputes claims that he identified the suspects.

“The whole case basically rests upon that statement, and it is being challenged,” he added.

Push for a National Response

While initial discussions centred on a provincial march in KwaZulu-Natal, organisers opted for a broader approach, citing Meyiwa’s status as a national sports figure.

Consultations are ongoing with supporters across the country, with efforts now focused on securing the necessary permits to ensure the protest proceeds legally.

Family Pins Hope on Public Pressure

Meyiwa’s brother, Sifiso, has welcomed the initiative and expressed hope that public action could help bring long-awaited answers.

“We have big hope that the march will find justice for my brother,” he said.

The family’s endorsement underscores a widening divide between relatives and the current judicial process, as many supporters believe the truth behind the 2014 killing has yet to be fully uncovered.

Emotional Toll Remains High

The prolonged legal battle continues to weigh heavily on the Meyiwa family, with reports that discussions around the case remain deeply emotional.

For supporters, the planned shutdown represents more than a protest — it is a call for transparency, accountability, and closure in one of South Africa’s most high-profile unsolved murder cases