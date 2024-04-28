Senzo Meyiwa trial lawyer fears for his life as judge orders police protection

One of the three defence attorneys in the ongoing inquest into the murder of South African footballer, Senzo Meyiwa, has revealed that he fears of life after his home was on Wednesday “visited” by two men he feared wanted to kill him.

Before proceedings began on Wednesday, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng revealed that Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya’s attorney, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, had informed him that he believed his life was in danger because of his work on the case.

“There is a disturbing message I received from Mr Mngomezulu, which I suspect arises from the fact that he is counsel in this matter. It appears that two people visited his home in the morning. Very suspicious movements and people.

“Fortunately when they wanted to enter the premises of Mngomezulu, the dog barked,” he said.

“These two people, unknown to him, were behaving suspiciously. Mngomezulu says he suspects they were out to harm him or kill him because this is what happens in South Africa.”

Mokgoatlheng said as an officer of the court Mngomezulu deserved protection from the police.

“Mngomezulu, maybe you should lay a charge with the police so that it is realised that you are being assailed when you are performing your job as an officer of this court.”

Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend Khumalo at her home in Vosloorus.

In the house on that day were Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile; their mother, Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo); Longwe; Senzo’s friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala; Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian; and Thingo, her daughter with Senzo.

Five men – Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokozisi Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – are standing trial for his murder.