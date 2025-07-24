“Separating Fact from Fiction: President Hichilema’s Response to the Audio Allegations”



By Timmy



In the midst of controversy and scandal, President Hakainde Hichilema stands tall as a leader of unwavering integrity. The recent viral audio recording purportedly featuring Robert Chabinga and Doreen Mwamba has sparked intense debate, but one thing is clear: President Hichilema is a man of principle who would never engage in such deceitful activities.





State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka has come to the President’s defense, stating that President Hichilema would never call someone 12 times, especially at 02:00 or 03:00 hours. “The President can never call somebody more than 12 times, no way,” Hamasaka said. “I know the President, maybe the maximum he can give you is just one or two calls then thereafter he will tell you please call me back.”





This statement speaks volumes about President Hichilema’s character and leadership style. As the Head of State, he is a busy man who values his time and prioritizes his responsibilities. It’s unimaginable that he would waste his time on frivolous phone calls, let alone 12 missed calls in the dead of night.





Moreover, President Hichilema has consistently demonstrated his commitment to transparency and fairness in his efforts to allow former President Edgar Lungu to be buried in Zambia. Despite the challenges and controversies surrounding the issue, the President has worked tirelessly to ensure that the process is conducted in accordance with the law and with dignity.





Hamasaka emphasized that President Hichilema’s involvement in the alleged audio recording is unfounded, stating, “The President is never involved at any stage, at any level in that whole claim, in that conversation.” He urged the public to direct their concerns to the individuals allegedly involved in the audio recording, rather than making assumptions about the President’s involvement.





Given Lubinda’s challenge to President Hichilema to clarify his involvement in the audio saga, it’s clear that the PF is desperate to tarnish the President’s reputation. However, the facts speak for themselves. President Hichilema’s actions have always been guided by a sense of duty and responsibility, rather than personal gain or selfish motives.





President Hakainde Hichilema’s integrity and transparency are qualities that set him apart as a leader. We should reject baseless allegations and instead focus on building a brighter future for our nation. As Zambians, we should be proud of our President’s leadership and commitment to integrity.



Long live President Hakainde Hichilema!