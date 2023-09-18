SEQUENCE OF EVENTS ON THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION- Sikaile Sikaile

SEQUENCE OF EVENTS ON THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION
By Sikaile Sikaile
Fred Membe praises military coups in the west of Africa.
In my career, one of the key specialties is to study human behavior and assess it accordingly.
Here I won’t say much because some things are very sensitive. But look at this sequence of events.
Zimbabwe holds an election. Nervous Mumba is nominated by Zambia to be part of the SADC observer team. From the onset, he is attacked by a rogue Zimbabwean journalist.
A report by SADC becomes Mumba’s report, who was working for Hakainde Hichilema. According to the rogue journalist.
Mr. Edgar Lungu, Given Lubinda, and many others go to attend the inauguration for Munangagwa.
Former President Lungu is in a comeback mode.
Munir Zulu predicts the dissolution of Parliament, which, from a security point of view, this pronouncement is significant. I leave it to investigative wings.
Edgar Lungu, out of the blue, develops an appetite to travel out of the country.
It started with medical needs. It did not work. Suddenly, a sick person wants to go for a conference. Your guess is as good as mine.
Lubinda, Mwamba, Tayali, Mmembe, Nakachinda are involved in a documentary inciting Mozambique, Zimbabwe, South Africa, etc., to see a Zambian President as one sent to effect regime changes in the SADC region.
Nakachinda, from nowhere, has been appointed Secretary-General for PF. Mwamba, chair for information and publicity, and they bear those portfolios in the documentary.
Fellow Countrymen and women, that documentary is a call for war against our country. By the people who say they want to serve us. Having dealt with sophisticated security issues, I can only pray that we all take a moment and introspect these events. When we hear some of us say a lot of wrong things are going on in our nation, you think we are jokers and mediocre.
Let us all open our eyes. And if no proper actions from relevant authorities, one day I will be vindicated.
Sikaile C Sikaile
True that.
HH needs to watch out. PF and Mmembe are going to extreme lengths to only discredit you but to remove you from power. These are thugs and their appetite to go back to what they thought belonged to them is huge and dangerous.
When M.Sampa camped at PF Secretariat ,E.Mwamba responded and indicated he was out pof the country.There are so many things that prompt leaving the Country especially by politicians.M’membe and company should not have ganged up with Zanu pf in that documentary if they loved Zambians , the pipo they want to vote for them.I feel and believe that politicks must be free of hate and irrationality and irresponsibility.If I were one of this co, i would not have celebrated Zanu pf victory because the business Socialist and pf have is similar to Chamisa’s acriss Zambezi river.Condemning Nevers just because he was appointed by HH was uncalled for.For me I know Nevers Mumba is a very honest man , among the best in Zambia.Condemning him and HH indiscriminately,wholesale shows lack of patriotism for mother Zambia, for lack of better term to use.From Berlin ….long live Zambia and my pipo !
Sikaile is right. This matter needs sorting quickly. These people need to be sorted out.
Rubbish. Medical check up does not mean you are sick ba dull Sikaile.
It’s my prayer that HH listens this time around , throw gauntlet, and hold the bull by horns. Let him suspend his sweet talking and pampering these goons. Borrow a leaf from Museven, some of these urchins would not back down until he handles them with an Iron fist. Imagine if it was PF in power and HH doing that as a opposition leader, he wouldn’t be a live by now, if not in exile and all his properties and livestock burnt to ashes by PF cadres. Bwana other president, do the necessary before these unrepentant goons bring you down, and you exactly what will follow.
H.H pls pls I know your strategy is to give these guys enough rope to tie themselves one day but aaaah pls just tie them yourself now coz waiting too much is bad for us who may one day take it personal and you will have us arrested for that pls pls