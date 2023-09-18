SEQUENCE OF EVENTS ON THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION- Sikaile Sikaile

SEQUENCE OF EVENTS ON THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION

By Sikaile Sikaile

Fred Membe praises military coups in the west of Africa.

In my career, one of the key specialties is to study human behavior and assess it accordingly.

Here I won’t say much because some things are very sensitive. But look at this sequence of events.

Zimbabwe holds an election. Nervous Mumba is nominated by Zambia to be part of the SADC observer team. From the onset, he is attacked by a rogue Zimbabwean journalist.

A report by SADC becomes Mumba’s report, who was working for Hakainde Hichilema. According to the rogue journalist.

Mr. Edgar Lungu, Given Lubinda, and many others go to attend the inauguration for Munangagwa.

Former President Lungu is in a comeback mode.

Munir Zulu predicts the dissolution of Parliament, which, from a security point of view, this pronouncement is significant. I leave it to investigative wings.

Edgar Lungu, out of the blue, develops an appetite to travel out of the country.

It started with medical needs. It did not work. Suddenly, a sick person wants to go for a conference. Your guess is as good as mine.

Lubinda, Mwamba, Tayali, Mmembe, Nakachinda are involved in a documentary inciting Mozambique, Zimbabwe, South Africa, etc., to see a Zambian President as one sent to effect regime changes in the SADC region.

Nakachinda, from nowhere, has been appointed Secretary-General for PF. Mwamba, chair for information and publicity, and they bear those portfolios in the documentary.

Fellow Countrymen and women, that documentary is a call for war against our country. By the people who say they want to serve us. Having dealt with sophisticated security issues, I can only pray that we all take a moment and introspect these events. When we hear some of us say a lot of wrong things are going on in our nation, you think we are jokers and mediocre.

Let us all open our eyes. And if no proper actions from relevant authorities, one day I will be vindicated.

Sikaile C Sikaile