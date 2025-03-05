Serena Williams joins ownership of WNBA franchise Toronto Tempo

Retired tennis legend Serena Williams has reportedly joined the WNBA expansion franchise, the Toronto Tempo, three years after regular sporting action.

Williams already holds a minority stake in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, the NWSL’s Angel City FC, and TGL upstarts the Los Angeles Golf Club.

Despite playing a key role in sports over the years, Serena is going for more and has now joined the WNBA with the Canadian franchise that is set to feature in 2026 as the league’s 14th team.





This comes after the Golden State Valkyries were announced this year as the 13th franchise in the league.

Toronto Tempo announced Williams in a video with the quote ‘New Court, New Game’ as she was seen bouncing a tennis ball before switching to a basketball.

‘I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo,’ Williams said in a news release.

‘This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes – I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.’

Recently, Williams got herself in the spotlight in the aftermath of her Super Bowl appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show.

The retired tennis legend who reportedly earned $94million during her tennis career has now chosen to invest in sports and is not holding back.

‘Serena Williams is a champion,’ Tempo President Teresa Resch said in a news release.

‘She’s the greatest athlete of all time, and her impact on this team and this country is going to be incredible.’

‘She’s set the bar for women in sport, business and the world – and her commitment to using that success to create opportunities for other women is inspiring – we’re thrilled to be marking the lead-up to International Women’s Day with this announcement.’

According to the Toronto Tempo, Williams will be crucial in the team that designs future jerseys and helps secure ‘unique merchandise collaborations’.

The Toronto Tempo are set to become the first non-American team to compete in the WNBA, although they are yet to sign any players to their roster.

Also, Toronto is home to the only non-American franchises in both the NBA and MLB aside from the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Blue Jays.

The new move sounds like a great idea for Serena and Toronto, and their fans will be keeping close tabs on her collaboration with the club ahead of its participation in the WNBA in 2026.

