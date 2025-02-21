Serena Williams Slams “Petty” Criticism Of Her Super Bowl LIX Appearance

Retired tennis pro, Serena Williams, has addressed allegations that her appearance at the Super Bowl LIX Apple Music Halftime Show was intended to attack Drake.

Serena reportedly supported her husband, Alex Ohanian, who came to her defense after her performance at the show.

In the course of the programme, which aired live last Sunday, February 9, 2025, Williams closed out the set with a cameo during Kendrick’s Not Like Us.

However, some viewers found the decision to be controversial, as Williams previously dated Drake, who Kendrick addresses on the Mustard-produced track.

The following day, Ohanian shared a portion of the performance on X, alongside a news clip of sports reporter Jason Whitlock criticizing Williams. In Whitlock’s view, Williams’ cameo was akin to cracking a tasteless, X-rated joke inside a church.

“Some of y’all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music,” Ohanian captioned the post.

His partner responded by posting: “That there my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I Love you 🥰 Gosh I’m so late to the game (I’ve been sick) & busy investing in billion-dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty… def not dancing to be petty lol. I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold…

