SERIOUS SECURITY CONCERNS SURROUNDING THE PRESIDENT AFTER CHIWEMPALA ATTACK





The attack on President Hakainde Hichilema in Chiwempala, Chingola, has sparked widespread condemnation and renewed concerns about the security of the Head of State.





Opposition Democratic Union (DU) President Ackim Antony Njobvu has described the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable, urging all citizens to reject violence and embrace peaceful dialogue as a means of resolving disputes.





“As the Democratic Union, we would like to condemn the violence and attack on the Republican President when he was addressing people in Chiwempala. We do not support any type of violence against anyone and believe that all grievances must be resolved through dialogue,” said Mr. Njobvu.





Mr. Njobvu emphasized that the incident exposes serious security lapses that must be addressed immediately to prevent similar occurrences in the future. He noted that any attack on the President, regardless of the motive, represents a direct threat to national stability and constitutional order.





“The attack on the President raises serious concerns about his security. The Presidency must be protected at all times because it represents the authority and dignity of the nation,” he stressed.





While condemning the act, the DU leader pointed out that the Chiwempala disturbance appears to have been driven by local grievances linked to the Sensele mining pits a long-standing community issue that has yet to be conclusively resolved.





“It is my considered view that there is nothing political as alleged by some sections of society, but merely a community matter that has not been addressed conclusively,” Mr. Njobvu explained.





He further urged government officials and local leaders to prioritize community engagement and ensure timely resolution of disputes to prevent tensions from escalating into violent incidents.





The Chiwempala incident has since intensified calls for a review of presidential security protocols, with analysts warning that the safety of the Head of State should never be compromised, especially during public engagements.



©️ KUMWESU | November 12, 2025