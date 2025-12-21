SERVICE CHIEFS RALLY BEHIND THE KAPALA FAMILY AFTER TRAGIC LOSS



The Defence and Security Chiefs led by the Zambia Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Oscar Msitu Nyoni, alongside the Police Inspector General Mr Graphel Musamba, the Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner Mr Frederick Chilukutu, the Deputy Army Commander and Chief of Army Staff Major General Luswepo Sinyinza, and the Deputy Zambia National Service Commander and Chief of ZNS Staff Major General Reuben Mwewa, paid a solemn visit to the funeral house of Livestock and Fisheries Minister Hon Peter Kapala in Meanwood Lusaka.





Major General Reuben Mwewa represented the Zambia National Service Commander, Lieutenant General Engineer Maliti Solochi II, as the Defence and Security wings stood in solidarity with Hon Kapala and his family during this time of grief.





The Service Chiefs conveyed their heartfelt condolences following the passing of Mrs Charity Kapala and offered words of comfort and support to the bereaved family.



ZNS