SESHEKE RESIDENTS TURN OUT IN NUMBERS AND PLEDGE TO VOTE FOR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA.





Sesheke residents came in big numbers this afternoon to listen to Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Coordinator General Max Kasabi and his team when they stormed Lyamango Poling Station in Mulimambango Ward to audit Poling Station Structures in Sesheke.





” Our President has indeed worked very hard in the last four years to improve all our lives, let’s register as voters in thousands so that HH gets maximum votes in all poling stations in Sesheke, remember that winning in politics is always about numbers” Kasabi said.





Also in attendance were Ward and Poling Station Coordinators as well as Senior Party officials from the Main Party structure in Mulimambango Ward who all pledged to mobilize, recruit and urge their members to register en masse as voters for President Hakainde Hichilema to Win Big in 2026.



Spuki Mulemwa

WP PCT MEDIA TEAM COORDINATOR.