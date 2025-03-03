SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT: A REBUTTAL TO THE UKWA AND TONSE ALLIANCE’S BASELESS CLAIMS



By Timmy



The recent article published by the Ukwa and Tonse Alliance on Zambia Whistlerblower is a perfect example of opposition parties’ desperation to discredit the UPND government. The alliance’s claims are not only unfounded but also a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.



Firstly, the alliance’s assertion that the government is trying to manipulate the census data is a blatant lie. The Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) is an independent body that conducts its operations without any interference from the government. The agency’s report is a true reflection of the country’s demographic situation.



It’s surprising that the alliance is questioning the credibility of ZamStats when, in fact, the agency has been producing accurate and reliable data for years. The alliance’s attempt to discredit ZamStats is a clear indication of their lack of trust in the country’s institutions.





Furthermore, the alliance’s claim that the government is trying to hide something by not releasing the ethnic composition and language data is unfounded. The summary report released by ZamStats is just that – a summary. It’s not meant to contain all the detailed information, which will be released in the full report.





The alliance’s demand for an independent investigation into the census report is a mere publicity stunt. What evidence do they have to suggest that the government is manipulating the census data? None. They’re just trying to create confusion and mistrust among the public.





Moreover, the alliance’s accusation that President Hichilema’s government is trying to alter the census data for political gain is a baseless claim. The government has been transparent in its dealings, and there is no evidence to suggest that they are trying to manipulate the census data.



In addition, the alliance’s assertion that the government’s reaction to the census report is a sign of desperation is a clear indication of their own desperation. The government’s response to the report is a normal part of the democratic process, and it’s not uncommon for governments to request clarification or additional information on certain issues.





The alliance’s claim that the government is trying to undermine the independence of ZamStats is also unfounded. The agency is independent, and its operations are guided by the Statistics Act. The government has no authority to interfere with the agency’s operations.



It’s also worth noting that the alliance’s demand for the government to release the full census report is premature. The report is still being finalized, and it will be released in due course.





The Ukwa and Tonse Alliance’s article is a classic example of opposition parties’ desperation to cling to power. Their claims are unfounded, and their attempt to discredit the UPND government and its institutions will not succeed.



We urge the public to see through the alliance’s propaganda and to trust the institutions that have been put in place to serve the country.





What do you think about the Ukwa and Tonse Alliance’s claims? Share your thoughts by commenting, liking, and sharing this post!



Does this page ever report anything positive about the government? It seems like they’re always trying to discredit the UPND administration.





Beyani and the man pushing this agenda should have conducted the census themselves instead of trying to overturn a professional work. Karma hits hard, and it’s clear that they’re reaping what they sowed.





The Ukwa and Tonse Alliance’s behavior is a perfect example of the saying “old wine in new bottles.” They’re just a bunch of old men who can’t seem to get tired of eating government resources. Nothing new can come from them.



Their attempt to create confusion and mistrust among the public will not succeed. The UPND government is committed to transparency and accountability, and they will continue to work in the best interests of the Zambian people.



WAGON MEDIA