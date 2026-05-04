SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT:

[Makebi Zulu, Miles Sampa, and the True Leadership of the Patriotic Front]



It has become necessary to clearly separate the political facts from the fiction being peddled by certain individuals within the Patriotic Front (PF). The recent political maneuverings and public statements require an objective reflection on who genuinely holds authority and standing within the party.





THE REALITY OF LEADERSHIP AND RECONCILIATION

First, it must be established without ambiguity that Makebi Zulu (MZ) is not Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL). While Makebi Zulu may attempt to speak or act on behalf of certain interests within the party, he does not possess the status, authority, or locus standi of the former Republican President.





When Miles Bwalya Sampa (MBS) decided to reconcile his political stance, he reconciled with Edgar Chagwa Lungu—the universally recognized figurehead of the ECL-led PF faction. Sampa did not reconcile with Makebi Zulu, as there was simply no political or legitimate basis to reconcile with MZ. Consequently, Makebi Zulu holds no legal or political authority over PF matters.





THE QUESTION OF “WELCOMING ” MILES SAMPA

It is both ironic and shameless for Makebi Zulu and his associates to claim that they “welcomed” Miles Sampa back into the Patriotic Front. The historical record demonstrates the exact opposite:

Foundational Roots: Miles Sampa was an active participant in establishing and building the Patriotic Front prior to 2011. He is not a newcomer but a fundamental part of the party’s early growth.





The Factional Narrative: To suggest that a faction that recently emerged is now “welcoming” a long-standing member is a distortion of party history and a public relations charade.





REMEMBERING THE ROOTS: The MMD Influx and the Sata Legacy

To understand the current political friction, one must look at the historical timeline of the PF’s membership:





The Arrival During the Sata Funeral: It is on record that Makebi Zulu and his group crossed over from the Rupiah Banda (RB) camp during the mourning and state funeral of the late President, Michael Chilufya Sata, in late 2014.





A Call for Respect: The absolute minimum that the Makebi camp can do is show respect to those they found as original inhabitants of the “village called PF”—the dedicated members who stood with Michael Sata from 2001 to 2011 to build the party from the ground up.





CONCLUSION

Makebi Zulu and his group must recognize their place in the party’s timeline. Pretending to possess executive authority over the Patriotic Front, or claiming to welcome founding and long-term members like Miles Sampa, is a fallacy. True authority and unity in the PF remain anchored where they have always been: with the leadership of Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the genuine foundational members.