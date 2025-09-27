By George N M’tonga

Setting the Record Straight on the Lusaka–Ndola PPP Project



The narrative that the government is “lying” about the Lusaka–Ndola dual carriageway financing deserves clarity. Emotion and political sloganeering aside, the facts of the project show a very different picture.





1. The Cost Comparison Is Real, Not a Lie



The Patriotic Front (PF) administration indeed pursued a plan costing over US $2 billion for the same road. The UPND government renegotiated and restructured the deal under a PPP model, reducing the cost to US $650 million. That is not “lying” — it is a real, tangible saving to the Zambian taxpayer. Even if PF argues their last figure was US $1.2 billion, that is still nearly double the current project cost.





2. NAPSA and WCFCB Investments Are Not Theft



The use of funds from NAPSA (US $300m) and the Workers Compensation Fund (US $50m) is not a backdoor “raid” on workers’ money, but a structured investment. Pension funds the world over invest in infrastructure, real estate, and bonds to generate returns. The Lusaka–Ndola road is a revenue-generating asset through tolls, which provides steady, predictable cash flows — exactly the kind of investment pension funds seek. Calling this theft ignores the reality of how pension funds grow value for their members.



3. Toll Gate Revenue as Part of the PPP Model



Yes, toll gate revenues are part of the concession — because that is how PPP models work. The concessionaire invests capital upfront, builds and maintains the road, and recovers their investment over time through tolls. This is not a “giveaway”; it is a contractual structure. Importantly, the tolls are not private property — they are managed through escrow accounts jointly controlled by government and the concessionaire. This ensures transparency and protects public interest until the concession period ends.





4. Accountability Exists



The claim that this is “bogus” ignores the fact that PPPs are audited and regulated. Both NRFA and RDA have oversight functions, and the financing model was publicly debated and tabled before Parliament. Unlike opaque loans contracted in the past, this PPP has no sovereign guarantee — meaning the state is not burdened with contingent liabilities. That is a financially cleaner arrangement for Zambia.





5. Cancelling the Project Would Harm Zambia



The threat that “next year we will cancel the project” is reckless. Infrastructure projects of this scale involve binding contracts. Cancellation would expose Zambia to billions in legal claims and penalties, not to mention damage investor confidence. No serious government can run on a platform of tearing up agreements and still expect credible financing for future projects.





Conclusion: Discipline, Not Deception



The government is not “lying” — it has restructured a bloated project into a leaner, more sustainable PPP. It has mobilized local institutional investors in a way that grows pension assets and preserves fiscal space, all without adding new sovereign debt. Toll gates are not being stolen; they are being used as collateralized revenue streams under a regulated concession.



The truth is simple: Zambia is finally building infrastructure in a smarter, cheaper, and more transparent way. That is progress, not plunder.

Binwell Mpundu wrote:

THEY LIE TO US BECAUSE THEY THINK WE ARE ALL VERY DULL.



The minister of finance yesterday was proudly boasting that they are doing the Lusaka /Ndola Road under the PPP model where they are spending only $650 million as opposed to PF who wanted to spend $2billion.(By the way PF was going to spend $1.2billion).





They have no social shame, because they facilitated the $650million loan from our workers money Napsa and Workers compensation and on top of that they have even given away our toll gates to the same consortium. So how can they claim that they are spending only $650Million when on top of the $650million they are also using the revenues from the toll gates and you all can guess how much is being collected from those toll facilities on a daily basis.





This week on Wednesday i was scheduled to move a motion to ask them to reverse that corrupt decision to give away the toll gates before the contractor completes the project but this motion was erroneously removed from the order paper i guess it was because they wanted to come and lie to the people of Zambia.





They are nothing but a bunch of liars and basakala Nyongo stealing from us in broad day light while some of you are even clapping for them.





NEXT YEAR WHEN WE FORM GOVERNMENT, WE WILL CANCEL THIS BOGUS PROJECT AND WILL MAKE ALL THOSE WHO ARE STEALING PUBLIC FUNDS THROUGH THIS BOGUS ARRANGEMENT TO PAY BACK.



