Seven Killed in Tragic Train-Vehicle Collision in Mpika



A devastating accident involving a Toyota Noah and a TAZARA train has claimed the lives of seven people in Nachikufu Ward, Mpika District, sending shockwaves through the Cheweshimfwamba community in Kanchibiya Constituency.





The victims, all residents of Cheweshimfwamba Ward, were travelling in the vehicle when it collided with the train at a railway crossing. Among the deceased was a close advisor to His Royal Highness Chief Luchembe, along with several members of a single family.





Confirming the incident in a press statement issued Saturday, Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chilufya Chanda described the loss as both a personal and national tragedy.





“This is not only a heartbreaking loss for the affected families but a national tragedy that has cast a dark cloud over our entire district and constituency,” said Chanda. “We stand with the bereaved in grief, in prayer, and in unwavering solidarity.”





The accident occurred at an unmanned railway crossing in Nachikufu, a known transport hazard in the region. The MP used the moment to call for immediate action by the Ministry of Transport and the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA), urging them to prioritize the installation of safety mechanisms such as barriers, warning lights, and signage at high-risk crossings.





“This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to improve safety at railway crossings across the country,” Chanda emphasized. “We cannot continue to lose innocent lives in preventable circumstances.”





He also appealed to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), civil society, and the broader Zambian community to support the bereaved families, both emotionally and materially, during this painful period.





The names of the deceased have not yet been officially released, as authorities continue their investigations and notify next of kin. Meanwhile, community members have begun mourning the sudden and tragic loss, with many expressing frustration over long-standing calls for enhanced railway safety going unheeded.





This latest accident adds to a growing list of rail-related tragedies in Zambia, renewing national conversations around infrastructure development, transportation safety, and the responsibility of state agencies to act before lives are lost.





May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure the days ahead.



July 5, 2025

