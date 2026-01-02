SEVEN MONTHS OF AN OPEN GRAVE : A NATION IN SPIRITUAL LIMBO

By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma

It has been nearly seven months since Zambia lost its sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Upon hearing of his passing, the incumbent President, Hakainde Hichilema, reportedly instructed that a grave for his predecessor be dug before even consulting the family on the burial arrangements.

When the Lungu family communicated the deceased’s wishes, that he did not want his predecessor to preside over his funeral or be near his remains, President Hichilema refused to respect them. Instead, he insisted that he would preside over the funeral.

Faced with the impossibility of honoring their loved one’s wishes, the family decided to bury Edgar Chagwa Lungu in South Africa, where he had sought specialized medical treatment and later died.

In response, President Hichilema reportedly sued the grieving family in a South African court. Nearly seven months later, the case remains unresolved, leaving the nation with what can only be described as an open grave, a spiritual and moral concern that extends far beyond politics.

THE SPIRITUAL MEANING OF AN OPEN GRAVE FOR A NATION

The symbolism of an open grave has profound implications for any country. Drawing from Biblical theology and African traditional spirituality, an open grave is not superstition. It is a reflection of unresolved moral and spiritual disorder.

I. Biblical and Christian Perspective

In Scripture, a grave is not merely a burial place. It represents justice, memory, and closure. When a grave remains open, it is a spiritual warning.

An Open Grave Represents Unrepented Sin

“Their throat is an open grave; with their tongues they speak deceit.” (Psalm 5:9, Romans 3:13) For a nation, this means leaders may speak righteousness while practicing injustice, institutions may appear lawful but conceal cruelty, and truth may be buried while lies remain exposed. An open grave spiritually signals sin that has not been confessed or corrected, especially by those in authority.

It Symbolizes Blood Crying from the Ground

Genesis recounts, “The voice of your brother’s blood cries to me from the ground.” This applies beyond physical killing to oppression, denial of dignity, and deliberate harm. Unresolved injustice causes unrest, instability, and national disquiet.

Leaders Who Dig Graves Fall Into Them

“Whoever digs a pit will fall into it.” (Proverbs 26:27) Power used to suppress others eventually backfires, manifesting as loss of moral authority, political reversals, or leadership collapse.

An Open Grave Blocks National Blessing

“When you spread out your hands in prayer, I hide my eyes from you.” (Isaiah 1:15) Without justice, even effort and prayer fail to produce prosperity. Economic stagnation, citizen despair, and repeated crises are often the spiritual reflection of unresolved moral debts.

II. African Traditional Spirituality Perspective

In African cosmology, graves are gateways between the living, the dead, and the unborn. Leaving a grave open disrupts national balance and invites misfortune.

An Open Grave Means Disturbed Balance

The ancestors are unsettled, the land becomes restless, leadership loses legitimacy, and misfortune repeats across generations. An unjust or dishonored death pollutes the land until it is addressed.

It Invites Reversal of Power

“The ground you open for another remembers your footsteps.” Leaders who humiliate or deny mercy to others invite humiliation and instability upon themselves. Authority gained without compassion is fragile.

An Open Grave Is a Debt, Not a Curse

This is moral, not magical. Until the debt is acknowledged and paid through truth, reconciliation, and restoration of dignity, consequences manifest socially, politically, and spiritually.

III. The Spiritual Remedy for a Nation

Both Biblical and African traditions point to the same solution. Closure requires moral courage.

Truth Before Healing – The nation must honestly confront wrongdoing.

Justice Tempered With Mercy – Laws and authority should protect, not oppress.

Restoration of Dignity – Even rivals or opponents deserve humane treatment.

Public Humility by Leadership – Healing begins when leaders admit excesses and respect national conscience.

FINAL WARNING AND HOPE

An open grave is not fate. It is a warning. It signals that injustice cannot be buried quietly. It invites the nation to restore moral and spiritual balance through humility, truth, and reconciliation.

History, Scripture, and African wisdom converge on this principle:

The earth does not forget how it was disturbed. And the grave dug for another always remembers its digger.

For Zambia, seven months of an open grave is more than a delay in burial. It is a reflection of unresolved leadership decisions, unhealed national wounds, and spiritual unrest. Until moral order is restored, the open grave continues to cast a shadow over the nation.