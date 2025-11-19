Seychelles  has 100% access to electricity, making it one of Africa’s most electrified countries.





Seychelles has a per capita income of about $21,630, one of the highest in Africa.



Seychelles has one of the highest minimum wage rates in Africa. The minimum wage in Seychelles for 2025 is $40.95 per hour for regular workers, which equates to approximately $7,098 per month for a 40-hour workweek. For casual workers, the minimum wage is $47.19 per hour.



Seychelles has a land size of 455 square kilometers (177 square miles) and it has a population of about 132,779 people.





Education is free and compulsory in Seychelles for Seychellois children from primary school up to secondary school, though some costs like uniforms are not included.

The free and compulsory system starts at age six and continues through age 16, and some sources indicate it is free through the university level as well.



© GREAT AFRICA ✍