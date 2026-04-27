Shakira’s crew member crushed to d£ath while building stage for her concert

A man has been crushed to de@th while constructing a stage for Shakira’s Copacabana beach show in Brazil.

The singer was set to perform in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, May 2, in a massive free concert.

The fire department was called when a technician suffered severe injuries to his legs in a lifting system, with the man then rushed to the hospital.

“Unfortunately, the technician passed away in hospital,” concert organiser Bonus Track confirmed in a statement.

Crews have been working for several weeks to put together the show, which could pull in over one million attendees.

According to The Sun, a witness said people began to run “out of nowhere”, and they saw the structure on the ground.

“People were saying that a man had gotten trapped underneath,” local Antonio Marcos Ferreira dos Santos shared.

“People rushed over to pull him out.”

The concert comes after her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which translates as Women No Longer Cry.

That tour broke the Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing Latin tour of all time, earning over $421.6 million within the first 86 dates.

Last year, Shakira was forced to cancel her concert in Medellin, Colombia, after a stage roof malfunction at the venue posed a potential safety hazard.

According to event organiser Paramo Presenta, the issue arose during preparations for the February 24 show at Medellin’s Atanasio Girardot Stadium.

“While assembling the stage, the roof structure installed by a local production company sustained damage that could compromise the safety of the artist and attendees,” the company explained in a social media post.