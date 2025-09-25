SHAMAKAMBA THREATENED ME OVER MUCHENDE’S ‘GRAFT’ – LAWYER



Lusaka lawyer Frank Gwaba has disclosed that he was reprimanded by former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director general Thom Shamakamba for refusing to delete a Facebook post in which he accused Solicitor General Marshal Muchende of abuse of office after he reported him to the Commission for corruption.





In his witness statement filed before the Ndola High Court in a matter Shamakamba has sued Daily Revelation editor-in-chief Patson Chilemba, former ACC board member and University of Zambia lecturer Dr O’brien Kaaba and Daily Standard Multimedia Limited for libel demanding over US $500 million, Gwaba recounted how Shamakamba threatened him and refused to investigate Muchende over a Facebook post where he had accused the Solicitor General of





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/shamakamba-threatened-me-over-muchendes-graft-lawyer/